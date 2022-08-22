DoBaaraa Box Office Day 3: Taapsee Pannu Film Has Lackluster Opening Weekend, Earns Rs 1.24 Cr

Despite positive reviews, Taapsee Pannnu’s latest release DoBaaraa is struggling at the box office. The film only managed to earn Rs 1.24 crore on Sunday. Also starring Pavail Gulati, DoBaaraa is a remake of the Spanish film, Mirage. The film was released on 370 screens.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures for Anurag Kashyap’s directorial. He wrote: “#DoBaaraa has a lacklustre opening weekend… Did witness an upward trend, but the jump - so essential after a low starting point - was missing… Fri 72 lacs [Janmashtami], Sat 1.02 cr, Sun 1.24 cr. Total: Rs 2.98 cr. India biz." (sic)

Advertisement

DoBaaraa was the solo theatrical release of the last week. However, with films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Karthikeya 2, the Anurag Kashyap helmed film got just 372 screens. The limited screen count has been the reason behind the less numbers for the film.

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu had hit back at critics dissing the film for the low collections. Responding to Aligarh director Hansal Mehta’s tweet defending DoBaaraa, Taapsee wrote in Hindi, “Sir, no matter how much you repeat a lie often, it won’t become the truth. And these people who have relevance just because of the films, are only trying to harm the industry. Imagine how foolish they are. Anyways, Dobaaraa is a little difficult for them to comprehend, can you blame them?"

News18 Showsha’s review of Dobaaraa read, “Dobaaraa is a mad and whacky tale. It has the good ingredients of Looop Lapeta, and is edge-of-the seat as a thriller. The film keeps you hooked, and thoroughly engaged, even with the constant back and forth in time. This one is a good watch in theatres, so do not miss out on it!"

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here