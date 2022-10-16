Doctor G Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Witnesses Growth on Day 2, Earns Rs 5.22 Cr

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah starrer Doctor G hit the theaters this Friday, and has garnered appreciation from the masses. While the film is being loved and admired, the box office numbers have also been decent. This unique medical campus comedy-drama has been entertaining the audience and has earned Rs 5.22 crore nett on the second day, taking the total to Rs 9.09 crore in 2 days.

After a decent opening of Rs 3.87 Cr on the first day, Doctor G saw substantial growth on the second day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#DoctorG witnesses substantial growth on Day 2 [+ 34.88%]… Major metros continue to lead, while mass circuits stay low… More improvement is expected on Day 3, since word of mouth is positive… Fri 3.87 cr, Sat 5.22 cr. Total: ₹9.09 cr. #India biz."

It seems like Doctor G is set to bring back the charm of a mid-budget film that is high on content and winning hearts with its humor. The word of mouth of this film has brought attention towards this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer and positive numbers are expected on Sunday as well.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G released in theatres on 14th October. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.

