Doctor Strange 2: Epic WandaVision Connection Confirmed, Darker Side Of Benedict Cumberbatch Teased

A new teaser of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released and it has confirmed a connection with WandaVision. The teaser, titled Dream, shows Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s superheroes reliving the same dream, or rather nightmare again and again. While Benedict’s ‘dreams’ have been teased in the past, the new teaser reveals that Wanda’s twins — Tommy and Billy Maximoff — will be returning in the movie.

The clip revealed that Wanda has been having recurring dreams about her twin sons. She is seen reaching out to the kids and giving them a hug but soon realising that it is nothing but a dream. “Every morning, the same nightmare," she says in the teaser.

The new glimpse also teases Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen teaming up to fight the villains emerging from the multiverse. Fans are also treated to a better look at the zombie Strange, an epic showdown between Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Doctor Strange, and Sinister Strange. Sinister Strange is not only seen as threatening Doctor Strange but also teased a ‘third eye’ opening.

Check out the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser below:

The teaser has paved the way for theories that Nightmare might be the main villain in the MCU movie. “This is the second trailer where they’ve heavily emphasized the word “nightmare." You guys are all wrong about the villain of this movie," a fan tweeted. “The way they both say “NIGHTMARE" if he’s not the villain in this or introduced at least I’m throwing hands for messing with my emotions," added another. It is to see if these theories turn out to be true.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the title has already revealed, explores the multiverse. This isn’t the first time that a multiverse has been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Previously, the multiverse was seen in Loki and followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking of Doctor Strange 2, Collider reported that the film’s runtime is two hours and six minutes.

