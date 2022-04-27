Doctor Strange 2 New Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Starrer Finally Confirms This Popular Fan Theory

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has released a new promo that has finally confirmed a famous fan theory — the introduction of the Illuminati. Since the Super Bowl trailer of Dr. Strange 2 dropped, seemingly revealing that Patrick Stewart will be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, likely reprising his role as Professor X from the X-Men movies, Marvel fans have been speculating that the Illuminati will debut in the MCU via the Benedict Cumberbatch film.

With the new promo, the wild spread theory is finally confirmed. The official Twitter handle of Doctor Strange dropped the new footage which recycled a few old, already seen footage while adding a few new ones. Fans are treated to another glimpse of Zombie Strange, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is captured in an intense action scene and much more.

However, it is the finale scene of the trailer that caught everyone’s attention. Doctor Strange, aka Steven Strange, comes face-to-face with Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and he finally confirms that he is standing in front of The Illuminati.

For the unversed, in the Marvel comics, The Illuminati featured Doctor Strange, Professor Xavier, King of the Inhumans Black Bolt, Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards and Iron Man. While the Marvel movie might not necessarily adapt the same group for the big screen — owing to Iron Man’s famous death (though fans are speculating that Tom Cruise’s Iron Man could be a part of the movie), the group’s inclusion in the movie could mean that Doctor Strange 2 is opening the portal for Disney’s newly acquired Marvel characters such as Wolverine, Deadpool and other X-Men to enter. We will have to wait until the film releases to see if the theories come true.

Although that speculation has finally been put to rest, fans now have newer questions. The new trailer featured Strange fighting with someone who uses purple magic. While many suggested Agatha, from WandaVision, might appear in Doctor Strange 2, a few pointed out that it could be Sinister Strange. A few also noticed that Wanda appeared to be summoning someone and wondered who could it possibly be.

Fortunately, we’ll have all the answers by next week. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 6.

