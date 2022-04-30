Doctor Strange 2: New X-Men Character Confirmed To Make MCU Debut, Many Wanda Versions To Appear

With less than a week left for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to release, Marvel Studios has released new teasers from the movie to tease the action that awaits us in the theatres. Doctor Strange 2 stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez in the lead. The new teasers have re-confirmed that a veteran X-Men character is debuting in the MCU, teased the return of a What If character and shed light on Wanda’s life in the multiverse.

Warning: Spoilers ahead:

Advertisement

A new Doctor Strange 2 teaser has re-confirmed that Patrick Stewart will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Professor X of the Illuminati. The new teaser gives a glimpse of the X-Men character entering a scene to question Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Speaking with the YouTube channel Jake’s Takes earlier this year, Stewart confirmed he was in the movie and it was indeed his voice in the Doctor Strange 2 Super Bowl trailer.

While fans are hoping for more X-Men x MCU crossovers to happen, another new teaser has hinted that Hayley Atwell‘s Captain Carter will also appear in Doctor Strange 2. The character was first seen in the animated series What If.

Besides the new additions, the new teaser also confirmed that not only will fans be treated to multiple versions of Doctor Strange but Wanda will also see alter universe versions of herself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness opened advance booking a month before the film’s release. The move, a first in India, has paved way for an impressive advanced box office collection. It is reported that the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has collected over Rs 10 crore with just the advance booking. The collection has made Doctor Strange 2 the second-best performing international film with regard to the advance booking.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.