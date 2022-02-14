Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Hints at Patrick Stewart’s Cameo as Professor X, Teases Marvel's Illuminati; Watch

The second trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released during the Super Bowl LVI and the two minutes 16 seconds video has a lot to offer. For starters, we already know that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will be playing a huge role alongside Stephen Strange and we will get a glimpse of Sinister Strange. However, the new trailer also hinted at a possible X-Men cameo and the Marvel fans cannot keep calm. Although we did not get a clear visual of Patrick Stewart, a voice-over in the trailer sounded like the actor and the fans are speculating that Professor X aka Charles Francis Xavier will be making his comeback through Doctor Strange.

Watch the trailer:

The film starts where the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home end and the sorcerer is left to face the consequences of his failed spell. The trailer shows him waking up from his worst nightmare and later, he is handcuffed and taken to a different setting where we hear a voice-over saying, “We should tell him the truth." This is the voice-over that sounded like Stewart’s voice and led to theories that there will be an X-Men crossover in Doctor Strange 2. We also see Stephen standing in front of a row of people, which fans guess to be the members of the Illuminati, which initially consisted of Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Professor X among others.

This is how Marvel fans have been reacting:

The trailer also gave a glimpse of evil Wanda, making it more intriguing. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor among others. It will have its theatrical release on May 6, 2022.

