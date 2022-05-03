Doctor Strange 2: Twitter Calls Benedict Cumberbatch's Film One Of The Best in MCU, Hails Elizabeth Olsen

The first reactions to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are out and fans and film critics have hailed it as the best directorial in Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. Helmed by Sam Raimi, who also directed Spider-Man, the film sees Cumberbatch reprise his role as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet

Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong and Patrick Stewart as X-Men’s Professor X. The film is set to release on May 6 and had its world premiere today, May 3.

According to online film critic Duane Miller, the film is a comic book fever dream. “#DoctorStrange Multiverse of Madness was a comic book fever dream. This is by far the Best Directed MCU film. Sam Raimi awed me with his incredible style and visual flare. The action set pieces blew me away & Elizabeth Olsen’s #ScarlettWitch was a force to be reckon with," Miller Tweeted.

Filmmaker and writer Diego Andaluz wrote, “DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is a wild, cameo-filled ride. Elizabeth Olsen stands out with an incredible performance & Sam Raimi delivers a marvelous visual spectacle infused with personality & a breakneck pace that would have benefited from a stronger structure."

The first reviews have also praised Elizabeth Olsen for her acting. Take a look at the reactions:

Meanwhile, the film starts where the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home end and the sorcerer is left to face the consequences of his failed spell. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor among others.

