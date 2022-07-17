Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Is Latest RRR Fan, Calls Ram Charan-Jr NTR Film 'Outrageous'

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is the latest Hollywood celebrity to fan over SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has been gaining fans in the West. Several international filmmakers have praised the film. The Marvel Cinematic Universe director joined the list on Saturday night (IST) by sharing a tweet praising the film.

Derrickson revealed that he and his family decided to watch RRR on the occasion of his birthday and they thoroughly enjoyed it. Sharing a GIF featuring Ram Charan from the film, Derrickson said, “To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it."

The official RRR handle replied to the director. Wishing him on his birthday, the film’s handle thanked him for a roaring review. “Happy Happy Birthday Scott!! Thanks for all the love for RRR. Glad you all enjoyed the movie," the film’s handle tweeted. “Thank you so much! The movie is amaaaaaazing!!" he replied.

Earlier this week, acclaimed Hollywood director-writer Aaron Stewart Ahn, known for Mandy (2018) and The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022) took to Twitter to express his wish to write a movie for Ram Charan. He also mentioned that Ram Charan must work in international projects as the lead. “Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies," the tweet read.

Earlier this month, the writer of Hollywood blockbusters like Doctor Strange and Dune, Jon Spaihts also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film. Sharing a poster of the film, Jon had written, “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later."

RRR was a blockbuster of a film, with the film shattering several box office records.

