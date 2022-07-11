Doctor Strange, Dune Writer Gives a Shoutout to SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Still Thinking About It

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s latest film RRR has captured the attention of a global audience. The period drama set in colonial India starring Ram Charan, and Jr NTR in lead roles had collected Rs 1,144 crore in global box office collection and even amassed a significant viewership on streaming platforms like Netflix. One of the latest fans of the movie is none other than the writer of Hollywood films Doctor Stranger and Dune, Jon Spaihts.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Jon shared his thoughts on Rajamouli’s recent magnum opus that hit the theatres on March 25. Sharing the poster of the film, Jon tweeted, “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later.”

Fans of RRR have also shared their reaction to Jon’s tweet in the comments. One of the comments on the tweet read, “So true, the music, the story and visuals had me talking about it a week after I saw it…it is a journey that will last a lifetime.”

This is not the first time someone from Hollywood has heaped praises on RRR. Earlier in June, Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill watched the movie and shared his review on Twitter. Sharing his reaction to the high-octane drama, Cargill wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member.”

He also described RRR as “the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen.” Cargill added that he was quite certain that he was going to watch the movie once again with his partner.

The period drama set in colonial India narrates a fictional story of two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem, a tribal rebel leader played by Jr NTR, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who infiltrates the British police forces for a coveted mission, played by Ram. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

