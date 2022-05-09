Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness Collects Rs. 79.50 Crs on First Weekend in India; See Detailed Figures

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness released last Friday. Many Marvel fans had been looking forward to its release, given how important it was to show what will happen. The curiosity for the film was created with Spider-Man: No Way Home. And thanks to the hype, the film has already done very well on its first weekend at the box-office.

On Sunday, the film saw a very slight dip in the numbers, only by a few lakhs. It still did very well and collected Rs. 25.40 crores as compared to Rs. 25.75 crores on Saturday. With the film collecting Rs. 28.35 crores on Friday, the total collection now stands at Rs. 79.50 crores. The numbers are quite good since it opted for a non-holiday release.

Advertisement

The film’s collection will most definitely slow down during the weekday. However, it would easily cross the 100 crore mark in a few days. Well, there is no doubt that the film had one of the best opening weekends this year. We have to wait for Avatar: Way of the Water and see if that film would be able to overtake the collection of Doctor Strange 2.

Before this, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected a similar amount in its first three days. However, since it released on a Thursday, the film managed to cross the 100 crore mark in the first four days (on its first weekend). Now, we have to wait and see how fast Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness would be able to cross the 100 crore mark.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 has also been running successfully, and has maintained its hold pan India despite the release of Doctor Strange 2. The film collected Rs. 6.25 crores on Sunday, and the total collection of the Yash starrer’s Hindi version is now Rs. 412.80 crores.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.