Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Gets More Screens in Pakistan

Marvel Studio’s latest offering Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a sequel to 2016’s Dr Strange, released to much hype and anticipation globally on May 6 and has created a sensation since. The movie, which is part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), has already bagged the position of the biggest Hollywood opening of the year. Like most parts of the world, Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw a grand opening in Pakistan as well.

The impact of the Dr Strange sequel is such that theatre owners have decided to allot more screen time to it than the five Pakistani films and that has not gone down well.

These five films, which were released following the Covid-19 outbreak, were seen as crucial in terms of bringing back Pakistani cinema on track. The movies were also doing well at the box office. However, because of Doctor Strange 2, local releases in the country are receiving very little screen time. While some theatres have allocated more than half of their screens to the Hollywood film, others have dedicated all of their screens to the Marvel feature with no allotment to the local films.

Leading Pakistani filmmakers Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Javed Shiekh, Adnan Siddiqui, Wajahat Rauf, Shazi Wajahat, Satish Anand, Amjad Rasheed, and Badar Akram recently had a news conference, at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi, to discuss the issue. They criticised the emphasis on foreign films rather than giving preference Pakistani ones during the media interaction. The filmmakers expressed their desire to work with the authorities to find a solution.

Actor Javed Sheikh has urged Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to act quickly to safeguard the country’s film industry. Adnan Siddiqui, who is the producer of the film Dum Mustum, one of the five film released on Eid, said, “We are not against foreign movies, but we have also made movies and they are good ones."

