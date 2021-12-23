Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser: 'Evil' Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch Make Appearances

After attaching the teaser of Doctor Strange’s sequel in the post credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios has officially released it on the internet. On Wednesday, Marvel confirmed the release date of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the eponymous character. The second installment of Doctor Strange’s stand alone movie will be released on May 6, 2022 in theaters.

The poster and teaser of the upcoming movie certainly looks promising with the multiverse and the madness in full swing. It seems that the movie will be picking up from where the latest Spider-Man movie left off. The existence of multiverse was confirmed in the latest Marvel movie and teased in Disney+ series Wanda Vision, and Loki. The teaser of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also features Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen.

Doctor Strange’s most recent appearance was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he helped Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, to do some mild tampering with the fabric of reality. The movie is expected to pick up on the revelations around Wanda, as the teaser suggests Doctor Strange seeking her help in understanding the concept of multiverse. Viewers of Marvel’s What If…? series may remember the darker version of Strange making an appearance in the teaser. Baron Mordo’s quest to cut down on the number of sorcerers meddling with magic from Doctor Strange’s post-credit sequence was also seen in the teaser.

With all these storylines from different Marvel characters coming into play, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will certainly give some answers to the fans. Expressing their excitement for the upcoming movie, one of the users commented on Twitter, “I love Sorcerer Supreme and Scarlet Witch.”

The poster of the movie features Doctor Strange and Wanda with what seems like their alternate personalities in the multiverse. With a darker version of Doctor Strange, viewers also believe that Wanda may also have an evil side to her in the multiverse. As one user commented, “Are you telling me there’s gonna be an evil Wanda.”

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Marvel Studios movie?

