Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer: MCU Promises Mind-Bending Film, This X-Men Alum Returns

The Super-Bowl trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released and it promises Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a mind-bending experience at the theatres this summer. As previously revealed, Doctor Strange’s actions following Avengers: Endgame have opened the gate for universes to overlap. The door to the multiverse paved the way for not only superheroes but also super enemies to surpass their worlds and attack different timelines.

The new trailer gives a closer look at the catastrophe that unfolds after the multiverses overlap. The trailer opens to tease Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) reliving a dream: a deserted mansion standing in the middle of nowhere with skeletons surrounding it, an alien attacking the world and more. Shaken by the visions, the sorcerous wakes up startled. However, his reality is no less than a nightmare either.

While Wong (Benedict Wong) blames Strange for opening the doors to the multiverse, the sorcerous is taken into custody by the Illuminati, comprising the greatest minds in the Marvel universe. It is then that fans are re-introduced to Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier. While the actor’s face isn’t shown, it seems like he has a pivotal part to play in Strange’s journey to tackle the multiverse.

As the trailer approaches the end, fans meet Strange’s twin from another universe, Strange Supreme, which promises nothing but chaos for the universes. Watch the trailer below:

The new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirms a few theories, including that Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier appearing in the movie. The trailer has hinted that Doctor Strange 2 would likely be the doorway for Disney-acquired X-Men characters to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU fans would remember that during the Disney-Fox acquisition, the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool came under the Mouse House umbrella, giving Marvel Studios space to introduce more Marvel characters into the MCU timeline. Fans have been waiting for Kevin Feige and the studio to share their plans for the X-Men in MCU.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release on May 6 this year.

