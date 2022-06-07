Home » News » Movies » Doctor Strange Screenwriter C. Robert Cargill Praises SS Rajamouli's RRR: 'Weirdest Blockbuster I've Seen'

Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill took to Twitter and raved about RRR. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 07, 2022, 18:30 IST

SS Rajamouli has gained another international fan, this time, it is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Monday, Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill revealed that he is impressed by Rajamouli’s magnum opus. RRR was released earlier this year after much delay. The film starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing prominent roles.

Taking to Twitter, Cargill tweeted the poster of RRR and wrote, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week."

When a Twitter user asked him if the film was truly worth the hype, Cargill added, “Yes. I know it looks very much like people are overhyping RRR, but in truth, you can’t. It is a level of spectacle that defies description. It just starts going hard and then never lets up."

Grossing over Rs 223 crore worldwide, RRR now holds the record for the biggest first-day opening in Indian cinema and the legendary director broke his record set by Baahubali: The Conclusion, which minted Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. RRR is the highest-grossing Indian film since the pandemic began and the third highest-grossing film overall.

The fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR — is set in the 1920s. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments.

