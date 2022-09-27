Does Munmun Dutta Have Jethalals In Her Real Life too? Here's Her Answer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a hugely popular show on Sony SabTV. The series has been entertaining the audience for the last fourteen years. Every character in the show has been loved by the audience and all the actors have made a special identity for themselves through the show.

One of the popular characters in the series is Babita Iyer. The role is played by actress Munmun Dutta. Munmun’s role in the show received a good response from the audience and now she has become a household name. The fun chemistry of Jethalal and Babita on the show has made everyone laugh.

Munmun Dutta has created a huge fan base since she appeared in the show. The actress is also quite active on social media and constantly shares her beautiful and glamorous pictures, fun reels, and amazing dance videos to stay connected with her fans. Munmun fans love every post of her and are always eager to know the little updates about her. Today for all the Babita fans we are going to share one such interesting thing related to the actress.

The chemistry of Jethalal and Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known to all. In the show even after getting married, Jethalal is obsessed with Babita. Jethalal makes a lot of effort to please Mrs Iyer. But in the series, Babita always kills time with a funny answer to Jethalal. But you will be surprised to know that there are many admirers like Jethalal in Munmun’s real life too. But Munmun knows very well how to handle them.

During a recent interview, Munmun Dutta opened up about her real-life Jethalals in life. The actress said that some of her friends flirt with her including some married friends. She said some of her married friends flirt with her just like Jethalal does in the series. Munmun had also revealed that some of her married friends also had a crush on her. They like her. And they have also told her many times.

Munmun further added that flirting is fine to an extent. It should not be excessive. And these friends of mine are within limits. There is no harm to me from them. They openly appreciate me and say you are our crush. So she listens to them and perceives them in a normal manner.

Munmun started her career as a model before she made her acting debut in 2004 with the TV series Hum Sab Baraati. However, she came into the limelight after appearing in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from this, she also worked in movies like Mumbai Xpress, Holiday, and many more.

