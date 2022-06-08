‘Does She Have Rolls Royce?’: Fans Surprised To See Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Swanky Car

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. While her Outfit of the day fashion sense has made quite a buzz on Instagram, fans are impressed that the actress owns a Rolls Royce. She arrived at the Mumbai airport to board a flight on June 7 in a swanky car and her fans were left awestruck to see Samantha stepping out of her car.

Samantha was captured by the shutterbugs while getting out of a black luxury car at the Mumbai airport. A video of Samantha entering the airport was shared by popular paparazzo account Viralbhayani on Instagram.

While many users commented that the actress pulls out her A-game when it comes to fashion, a number of users were surprised to see that she owns a Rolls Royce. “Does she have a Rolls Royce?" a fan questioned, while another asked, “When did she buy RR?" Looks like fans are pretty confused as to when Samantha bought the new luxury car.

It is no news that Samantha is fond of cars. Her luxury fleet collection comprises 6 expensive cars including Porsche Cayman GTS and Land Rover Range Rover. Samantha’s Jaguar XF is worth Rs 72 lakh, while the Audi Q7 costs Rs 83 lakh. She also has a Porsche Cayman GTS, which is around Rs 1.46 crore and the Land Rover Range Rover is worth Rs 2.26 crore. Her swanky car collection also has a Mercedes Benz G63 worth Rs 2.55 crore and BMW 7 Series of Rs 1.42 crore.

On the work front, Samantha has a number of projects in her kitty, including Shaakuntalam, Citadel, Arrangements of Love and Yashoda. While fans are awaiting the release of these films, a few reports suggest that Samantha has bagged a film opposite Ranveer Singh.

Samantha, on June 5, shared a picture with Ranveer on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, Samantha was seen all dressed up in a costume, teasing the possibility that they shot for a project together.

