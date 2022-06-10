Dolly Singh on How Working For OTT is Different From Content Creation: 'It Can Be Nerve-Racking...'| Exclusive

Youtuber, fashion blogger and social media influencer Dolly Singh is set to feature in Lionsgate Play’s coming of age show Feels Like Home. The web show also features Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja and Anshuman Malhotra. Feels like Home sees Dolly essaying the role of Biba, who is a smart, strong-headed typical Delhi girl by nature. Someone who loves her little brother Lakshay (Preet) and stands strong by her mother during difficult times. In her recent interaction with News18.com, Dolly Singh talked about her role in the show and she also shared her thoughts on the difference between working on OTT and on content creation.

Speaking about her role, Dolly shared, “It was amazing and I had a very sweet role which is of this character called Biba and I had a lot of fun shooting it. It is a great character to play, so it was a lot of fun. I’m having a wedding at the show, so that was amazing because I got to wear the best clothes, and have the best make-up. Have the most fun around. So, that was great. Feels Like Home is coming on Lionsgate which is very exciting because they have already done two amazing shows which have done really well. So, I’m hoping that this is going to be the third blockbuster show."

Dolly Singh was last seen in a role in Modern Love Mumbai. On being asked about her part in the show, she said, “My role was really nice very sweet. It was not that big but it had a very nice sweet ending. I wanted to work with Dhruv Sehgal a lot, so I did that and it has received a lot of love, especially our episode which has been great. I didn’t talk about Modern love because usmein mera role thoda chota sa that, and feels like home main thoda sa bada hai. (I had a small role in Modern Love, in Feels Like Home, it is bigger."

Speaking on the difference between working for an OTT project and content creation, Dolly said that for “the digital content creation I don’t have to do anything. I just put down a phone and a camera and I just look into it and just be funny."

She added, “And when you are doing a show, it is different because it is a full set. There is a director and producer. There are so many people having so many jobs on the set, and it can be nerve wracking. At the same time, it feels so amazing and wholesome to be a part of something so good. Also, the cast is brilliant and it’s quite tightly packed in between the boys and the girls as well. I think all of these are nice young amazing actors. Overall just to be a part of this in some way or the other was really fulfilling for me. I enjoyed every bit of it. I hope people will enjoy it because I think it is going to be epic."

The actress dished on her thoughts on the subjects being explored on OTT currently, the 27-year-old said, “OTT is killing it. Platforms like Lionsgate are bringing out stories from an area where Bollywood generally nahi ja paata hai (Bollywood can’t reach there). Showing the same in a film can be difficult sometimes."

She added, “I feel current OTT shows are definitely making a bigger impact. They are talking about things we don’t talk about in general, things which are important. Sometimes, they seem small that a moviemaker might not be able to include it, but in a show, you have so much space and time to be able to really go into subjects like those. It is going to be a lot of introspection, and a lot of feels, good and bad in the show. So, I think the overall OTT game is on point and on top right now. I think the show is also going to be something that people will talk about in the next few months."

We asked Dolly about how was the COVID-19 period for her as a content creator, and she said, “As a person it was bad. I think for everyone, it was bad. But as a content creator, I will say that I was very grateful because a lot of people were facing so many issues in terms of work. There was a big window where people had time to watch content. I think they were looking to watch content because they were able to distract themselves from the pandemic and lockdown."

“For a content creator like me, it became a time in life that you have to work much harder so that you can prove yourself. At the time, there was a window where people were watching a lot of content and if you make good content you will reach a certain height. So, it really helped. I made a video every single day. I would wake up, make a video, and edit it every day. I think making videos was a good distraction for me as well. During the pandemic, we got so many messages that were so nice, wholesome, and heartwarming that it made all of the hard work worth it," she said.

