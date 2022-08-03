Dolph Lundgren Asks Fans To 'Relax' Amid Sylvester Stallone's Accusations Regarding Drago

After Sylvester Stallone slammed the Rocky producer Irwin Winkler over the Rocky spinoff project, Drago and criticised Dolph Lundgren for hiding things from him, the latter has finally responded to the accusations. Dropping a lively picture of himself with his longtime friend on Instagram, Dolph cleared the air around the issue. He penned down a lengthy note mentioning that he was “under the impression" that the Golden Globe winner “was involved" in the project.

“Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff. There’s no approved script, no deals in place, and no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr. Balboa - just so all the fans can relax…There ya go," he wrote.

Advertisement

Last week, when the reports of a spin-off with Dolph’s character Ivan Drago and his Son Viktor Drago made headlines, Sylvester was quick to slam the announcement and said that the producers were “picking clean the bones of another wonderful character I created without even telling me…"

While posting a screenshot of a news article, the 76-year-old legendary actor had written on his Instagram, “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…once again, Irwin Winkler, this pathetic 94-year-old producer, and his moronic vulture children, Charles And David, are once again picking clean the bones of another wonderful character I created without even telling me … I apologize to the fans, I never wanted Rocky characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he never told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him!!! Real friends Are more precious than gold." However, the post was later deleted.

For those who don’t know, Sylvester was even nominated for Oscars for his debut in the 1976 film Rocky, in the categories like Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. The cult favourite sports drama also won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Editing awards.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here