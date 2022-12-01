Don Palathara’s 'Family’ To Screen At The International Film Festival Rotterdam

Malayalam film Family, starring Vinay Forrt, Mathew Thomas, Divyaprabha, Nilja K Baby and Abhija Sivakala, s set to make its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, 2023. The film is produced by Newton Cinema.

Director Don Palathara told ANI, “We crafted the film to be viewed from a unique vantage point. The attempt is to capture the breathtaking beauty of the landscape of Kerala and juxtapose it in sharp contrast to the lives depicted in the film. I am profusely grateful to my producer, Newton Cinema, my colleagues who were so committed to realizing this movie and of course to IFFR for recognizing and selecting the film."

The film’s plot is, “Sony is a kind man and a good Christian. He is always willing to assist his fellow villagers, help difficult children with their homework or organise voluntary activities. When a castaway family is struck by tragedy, he helps the church help them financially. Sony is not only the connective tissue but also the beating heart of this Catholic village. But beneath his sympathetic facade lurks something dark."

The plot further mentioned that Don’s film is a “sensitive social drama" and addresses the paradoxes and hypocrisies of rural life through the eyes of Sony. The plot further mentioned, “These social relations are made possible by the church itself, which keeps the village together as a family, but also maintains inequality. Sony’s growing role in public life is as fragile as it is horrendous, and the community’s insidious self-defence mechanisms also prove inseparable from their vulnerability."

This is not the first time Don’s film has been selected for IFFR. His previous film Everything is Cinema was also selected to be screened at the festival in 2021.

