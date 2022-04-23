'Don't Ever Mistake My Silence ...': Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Taking Dig at Ex-husband?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most prominent actors from the South. The 34-year-old achieved pan-India fame after delivering a memorable performance in the popular web series, The Family Man Season 2.

Recently, Samantha tweeted two cryptic tweets which have left her fans puzzled. In her first tweet, Samantha wrote a quote from famous spiritual leader Dalai Lama. “Don’t ever mistake my silence for ignorance, my calmness for acceptance, my kindness for weakness," Samantha tweeted.

Quote-tweeting her first tweet, Samantha further added, “Kindness can have an expiry date. #JustSaying."

Her perplexing tweets have raised many questions. It is worth mentioning that last year, Samantha announced her separation from her husband Chaitanya.

In the past, too, Samantha has posted cryptic messages on social media. Earlier this year, Samantha unfollowed Chaitanya on Instagram and posted a mystifying message thereafter.

Samantha wrote, “Sometimes, the strength within isn’t a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it’s just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘keep going, you got this."

Many are wondering if her latest tweets are an indirect response to her ex-husband.

On the work front, Samantha is doing a movie with Vijay Deverakonda. The puja ceremony for the same was held recently in Hyderabad.

Tentatively titled VD11, the film will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. It is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.

Samantha was also seen in the blockbuster song, Oo Antava, in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

