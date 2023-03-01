Bollywood’s rising star Kartik Aaryan has been delivering back-to-back superhit performances. From essaying the role of a romantic loverboy in Pyaar Ka Punchnama to turning into a psychopathic dentist in Freddy, Kartik seems to be exploring his versatility as an actor. The 32-year-old Bollywood heartthrob was last seen in the recently released action-drama Shehzaada. Although the film failed to meet the expectations of fans, Kartik Aaryan was lauded by movie buffs and critics for his excellent acting chops. Besides films, the actor’s love life often becomes a hot topic of discussion among gossipmongers.

Recently, in an interview with Navbharat Times, the actor spilled the beans on his much-speculated relationship status. Breaking his silence on whether he is single or not, Kartik shared that currently he is not dating anyone, as he wants to focus his attention on nothing but work.

Elaborating on the topic, Kartik shared that whenever he is seen with some girl, reports start circulating that they might be dating each other. “We can be friends too, can’t we?" questioned the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. However, the Bollywood ‘Shehzaada’ claimed that he has stopped getting concerned about the ongoing buzz, regarding his relationship status.

Putting rest to all the rumours, Kartik clarified that currently, he is not dating anyone, since his work is his utmost priority. The actor assured that he would definitely let his admirers know about his relationship status when it happens. “I want to tell everyone that I am single. I am not in a relationship with anyone. I don’t have time for all these things right now. I am focused on my work. I will disclose this myself when I am in a relationship," said Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have sent the rumour mills gossiping ever since the pair started working on Shehzada. Speculations were rife that the Shehzada co-stars were dating each other. Earlier, according to a report by ETimes, when a reporter at an award function asked Kriti Sanon what she like the most about Kartik Aaryan, the actress snapped at the question. “Is this the platform to talk about that?" she fumed, visibly irked.

