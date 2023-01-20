'Don't Tell Dad,' Says Lara Dutta in Heartwarming Yet ROFL Birthday Wish For Daughter Saira

Actress Lara Dutta and former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi’s daughter Saira is celebrating her 11th birthday on Friday, January 20. Wishes are pouring in from all directions, but the sweetest birthday greeting came from her mother, Lara Dutta, who had a special message for Saira. Sharing two adorable pictures of the little girl, who is seen striking cute poses for the camera, Lara wrote, “My beautiful dreamer! Stay happy, healthy and humble always!! Mama loves you mostest! (don’t tell dad!!) #happybirthday #legs11."

After seeing this cute wish, several celebs such as Huma Qureshi, Raj Singh Chaudhary, Divya Seth Shah, Celina Jaitly and many more went on to pen adorable messages for the birthday girl. Apart from them, several fans also wished the 11-year-old. One of them wrote, “Happy birthday, Saira. She is such a doll." Another user wrote, “Like mother, like daughter. Too cute to miss. Birthday wishes little one”.

Take a look at the heartwarming post below:

Lara Dutta frequently posts photos and videos of her family on Instagram. The actress recently shared photos of them from the occasion of Lohri. In the first picture, the diva is seen posing for the camera with a bonfire in front of her. The second picture shows her along with her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, and their daughter. They are seen sitting on a couch, celebrating the occasion together. She also penned a caption wishing all her followers Happy Lohri. Take a look at the picture below:

Lara Duta recently appeared in the news for her comment on Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s gown. On Wednesday, Harnaaz Sandhu shared photos of herself from the recent Miss Universe 2022 pageant, where she crowned the new Miss Universe, R’Bonney Gabriel. On the occasion, the diva paid a tribute to former Miss Universe Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen by wearing a custom-designed black gown with their photos on it. Appreciating her gesture, Lara commented, “May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing, strong self sista! Here’s looking at you kid! Good luck for all that’s yet to come!"

Lara Dutta was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

