'Don’t Think About What People Will Say': Akshara Singh to girls in her Latest Video

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh is known for turning heads owing to her glamourous avatar. The Bhojpuri actor has time and again impressed the audience with her powerful performances and role. Not just on-screen, Akshara has a strong personality in real life as well. The audience witnessed that side of Akshara through Bigg Boss OTT last year. Now, again, Akshara is inspiring many females to be strong by giving an important message.

Advertisement

In a video shared by a fan page, we can see her motivating girls to give up thinking too much about the world and take a stand for themselves. Akshara shares an important message for all the girls, “Mein ladkiyon ko yahi Sandesh dena chhaungi ki jo ladkiyan bahut hi sankuchit rehti hain ki log kya kahenge, kya kya sochenge. Logo ke hisaab se nahi jeena chahiye kyunki humari izzat dekhne walon ki nazar mein nahin hai humare sharer ke andar hai. Dekhne wale tay nhi kr sakte ki humari beizzati ho rhi hai ya izzat. (I just want to give one message to all the girls who think about what people will say or think. Do not live as per people and think about what they will say. Your respect is not in their eyes but inside you. Spectators can’t decide your respect or disrespect.)"

This message of Akshara will surely serve as a piece of inspiration to her followers and will motivate them to live on their terms. This isn’t the first time Akshara is motivating her fans to be strong. She often flaunts her body and gives fitness goals to the audience.

Advertisement

A few weeks ago, she posted a video of her workout in the gym. Calling herself unstoppable, she gave some weekly motivation to her fans with a powerful caption. She wrote, “Become so confident in who you are that no one’s opinion & rejection can rock you. You can do it. Go for it."

On the work front, Akshara’s Bhojpuri version of the popular song ‘Laung Laachi’ was released last week and is getting lots of love and praise. Apart from this, Akshara’s new song Patli Gali se Nikal is also breaking the internet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.