Don't Worry Darling Trailer: Florence Pugh-Harry Styles Offer Worrisome Glimpse, Tease Erotic Scenes

The first trailer of Don’t Worry Darling was released and it packs in the suspense, drama and erotica. The Hollywood movie, helmed by Olivia Wilde, features Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the lead while Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Kate Berlant, Sydney Chandler, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel co-star in the movie.

The trailer opens with Styles and Pugh introduced as a married couple, living in a fictionalized community of Victory. The community is described as an experimental town housing project that houses the men working for the top-secret Victory Project and their families.

While Styles and Pugh play a married couple, Jack and Alice, who seem to have a few steamy sex scenes that are bound to become the talk of the town when the movie released, Pine plays Jack’s boss. Chan has been roped in to play the role of his partner, Shelley. While everything seems perfect at first, Alice starts to notice unnatural and things spiral down. While Alice tries to uncover the truth, she clearly has many problems coming her way.

Advertisement

Watch the Don’t Worry Darling trailer below:

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Olivia said, “9 • 23 • 22 - only in theaters. I’m so proud of this team and can’t wait to show you what we made together. #dontworrydarling." She also shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the sets, featuring Pine, and wrote, “Don’t Worry Darling BTS of me and Chris Pine aka Frank aka holy sh*t wait til you see how good he is in this movie. I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude for the excitement out there for the movie so far. I promise you will not be disappointed by this extraordinary cast and crew. Today is a big day for us. Congrats to the whole team. I love you guys. #dontworrydarling."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.