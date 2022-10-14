Doosra Aadmi Completes 45 Years: When Yash Raj's Suggestion Went Unheard

A widow looking for love and gratification in another man is beyond the easy acceptance of Indian society even today. 45 years ago on this day, Doosra Aadmi was presented by Yash Chopra on the big screen, which suffered despite a big star cast, super hit music, and ambitious banner.

The classic cult film, which debuted in cinemas on October 14, 1977, has clocked 45 years of its release today. Strolling down memory lane, here’s a titbit about the film to commemorate the milestone.

The film, headlined by Neetu Kapoor, Raakhee, and late Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor created a sensation when released. After Rishi Kapoor’s suggestion, Yash Chopra agreed to get Ramesh onboard as director, who was at that time working as an assistant to Yash Chopra.

Talwar wanted to cast Sharmila Tagore in the role of Nisha (played by Raakhee).

In an earlier interview, speaking to BBC, the veteran director said, “I told Yash Ji that I want to cast Sharmila Tagore for Nisha’s role. Her personality and style are fit for it. Later, Yash Ji told this to Raakhee jokingly. The next day I see that Raakhee was standing right in front of us in Sharmila Tagore’s getup. The way Sharmila used to wear sunglasses on her head, the way she used to wear a saree. Seeing Raakhee, the same way, I told her that the look that Nisha wants, she has come in exactly the way. I will be very happy that you will work on my first film."

The first screening of the film was held for Yash Chopra. After the show, Yash praised Ramesh’s work and advised him to make a change in the film. But Ramesh was adamant and refused to do so. Although Yash, being the producer of the film, could have put pressure on him to make his point, but left the decision in the hands of Ramesh Talwar. Unfortunately, when the film hit theatres, it could not taste success at the box office.

Doosra Aadmi was the first and the last film of the director with Yash Raj Films. Film journalist Bhavna Somaya stated in a report that years later when Talwar watched his film, he regretted not trusting his guru, but by then it was too late.

