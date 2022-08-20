Doosri Ma: Neha Joshi Roped in for Show About Adopting Husband's Illegitimate Son; Watch Promo

A mother and child’s bond is believed to be eternal, selfless, strong and based on unconditional love. While there are no bounds to motherly love and affection, it can be complicated, especially when the child in question is the illegitimate son of your husband. And what happens when destiny brings you together with that child under the same roof? Such is Yashoda and Krishna’s story, brought together by fate and how their life takes a blind turn.

&TV is all set to present a family drama, ‘Doosri Maa’ - the story of a woman living in Uttar Pradesh with her husband, two daughters and in-laws whose happy, peaceful family life comes to a screeching halt when she and her husband unknowingly end up adopting his illegitimate child. The show is produced by Zee Studios and co-produced by Imtiaz Punjabi. See the promo here:

Neha Joshi will be essaying Yashoda’s character in Doosri Maa. She had recently also tied the knot with her long-time partner Omkar Kulkarni. On August 16, 2022, the wedding ceremony took place in Mumbai in a close-knit function attended by close relatives and friends. Talking about her marriage ceremony, Neha Joshi shared, “It was a private affair with close relatives and friends present to join us for the ceremony. I never wanted a big fat destination wedding and have always preferred to keep things simple. It was a low-key affair with traditional rituals followed by a court marriage and a small reception the next day."

She also added, “Alongside my marriage preparations, I took up &TV’s Doosri Maa show, the shoot for which is already underway. It is my second show on the channel, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. It has been challenging to manage both – the shoot and preparations for the wedding. But my family has helped me with all the arrangements and ceremonies. I shot the first promo for the show the day before my wedding and now eagerly looking forward to its on-air date. I feel fortunate to have a supportive production team and family, which has helped me manage both easily. Both require focus and dedication. Especially, Omkar has been a great support. None of this would have been possible without his support. It’s a wonderful feeling to begin a new chapter in my life with my man."

Doosri Maa, starting September 20th, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

