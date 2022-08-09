Dosth Ante Nuvve Ra Song From Telugu Film Nachindi Girl Friendu is Out

Makers of the Telugu romantic drama Nachindi Girl Friendu released a new song titled Dosth Ante Nuvve Ra from the film recently and it is getting a good response from the audiences. The foot-tapping number, unveiled on the occasion of Friendship Day on August 7, features some of the prominent stars of the film industry who are friends in real life. Actors and good friends Sri Vishnu and Nara Rohit released the lyrical video of the song has created a buzz among the audiences. The song has garnered over 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Singer Rahul Sipligunj has lent his voice to the Dosth Ante Nuvve Ra song while Munna SD has penned down the lyrics. The groovy number opens with upbeat music where it is seen that Tollywood actor Udayshankar, who also features in the film, is coaxed to dance by actor Madhunandan. Soon, he gets convinced and starts dancing to the tunes of Dosth Ante Nuvve Ra.

Advertisement

The song portrays incredible friendships between legendary Tollywood actors like Prabhas and Gpoichand, Trivikram and Pawan as well as Jr NTR and Ram Charan to name a few. They are deemed to be good friends in real life also.

Rowdy Fellow fame Nara Rohit expressed his happiness of being able to release the song with his friend Sri Vishnu. Sri Vishnu in response said that launching the song was a wonderful experience for him since he knew the team of Nachindi Girl Friendu quite well.

Sri Vishnu further added that he liked the story of the upcoming film and wished success to the actors and crew members. Singer Rahul Sipligunj also shared his joy of getting the opportunity to sing this wonderful composition.

Advertisement

Talking about Nachindi Girl Friendu, the film is directed by Guru Pawan and produced by Atluri Narayana Rao. Apart from Udayshankar, the film also stars Jenifer Emmanuel and Madhunandan in lead roles. Other details of the film are kept under wraps.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here