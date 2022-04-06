Double date! Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Party with Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni in Goa

It seems that the two rumoured couples of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni were together partying in Goa. According to pictures shared by actress and model Pooja Bedi, the two couples attended the party together celebrating the opening of Sussanne’s new restaurant in Goa. Pooja’s latest Instagram Stories feature some glimpses from the party which was attended by Sussanne’s siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and many others were in attendance.

In one of the Instagram Story updates shared by Pooja, the actress was spotted posing with Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend Saba. In the following slide, Pooja was posing with interior designer Susanne and her rumoured beau Arslan.

Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik and actress Saba first fueled their dating rumours in January when the couple was spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai. The couple has been clicked together enjoying private meals and meeting each other’s family ever since. Meanwhile, Sussanne and Arslan have also been spotted together multiple times and often comment on each other’s social media posts.

Amid the growing speculations, both the couple were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand. Paparazzi spotted Hrithik and Saba at Mumbai airport hand in hand, and later in the evening, Sussanne and Arslan also caught the attention of paparazzi as they too landed in the city together.

In her latest Instagram post, Sussanne could be seen announcing the completion of her restaurant in Goa. The 43-year-old shared her picture and added in the caption, “Once upon a time in Goa.. a little dream reached fruition." Sussanne’s friends from the film industry also congratulated her on the opening of her new restaurant, Vedro. Actress and author Sonali Bendre commented, “All the best Suzy! Can’t wait to see it." Actress Anushka Ranjan also commented, “Yaas queen."

