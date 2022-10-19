Double XL: Huma Qureshi's Brother Saqib Convinced Shikhar Dhawan For His Cameo - Here's How

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL is special for cricketer Shikhar Dhawan too. Why? Because it is his Bollywood debut too. The celebrated cricketer will be playing a cameo in the film. However, do you know who convinced Dhawan to come on board for the movie? None other than Huma’s brother Saqib Saleem.

In a recent interview, Double XL director Satram Ramani talked about Shikhar Dhawan’s cameo in his movie and revealed why he was chosen for the part. He revealed that he is really fond of Dhawan and told Hindustan Times, “In the film, Huma’s character’s dream is to become a sports presenter, as the trailer also shows. She wants to talk about cricket matches and everything. So, the relevant part of the dream needed a cricketer and I am fond of Shikhar Dhawan. I see him as an alpha male, who fits in both the desi league and the elite club. I felt that was the perfect casting but I didn’t know if he would want to do it."

Satram Ramani also shared that it was Saqib Saleem - Huma Qureshi’s brother and the producer of the film who actually helped in getting Dhawan on board. “Saqib actually made a call to him and he was pretty open to it. He actually was convinced about the film’s idea and he said, ‘this film should be made’. That is the reason he supported us. He was kind enough for a one-day shoot and said, ‘I’m there for you guys’," he added.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Talking about the film, Double XL is a slice-of-life comedy-drama challenging bodyweight stereotypes that have long plagued us as a society. The film is shot across Meerut, Delhi and London. Besides Huma and Sonakshi, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists.

Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. The film is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema production. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz. The film will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here