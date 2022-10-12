Double XL Trailer: Huma Qureshi Is Here To Question Bodyweight Stereotypes With This Comedy Drama

The trailer of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL has been released. On Wednesday, Huma took to her Instagram handle and dropped the trailer. In the caption, she wrote, “Rajshri and Saira are hungry to turn their dreams into reality! Get ready to be a part of their journey".

Double XL takes a trip into the hearts of two plus-size women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman’s attractiveness or beauty with her size. The trailer begins with Huma Qureshi revealing that she wants to be a sports presenter. However, she is soon informed that she is ‘zyada hi healthy‘. It then introduces Sonakshi Sinha, who aims to start her own clothing brand but soon learns about her boyfriend cheating on her. As the two ladies break down facing bodyweight stereotypes, they meet each other and decide to live their life to their fullest. Going by the trailer, Double XL looks like a fun ride that also questions social stereotypes.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy-drama challenges bodyweight stereotypes that have long plagued us as a society. The film is shot across Meerut, Delhi and London. The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists, along with a talented ensemble cast all of whom make just the right impact. As seen in the trailer, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will also be making his Hindi screen debut with this film.

Talking about the film, director Satramm Ramani said, “This is an important film that addresses a coming-of-age subject in the most light-hearted and fun manner. Double XL was a film waiting to be made." Sonakshi Sinha also added, “I honestly believe that women are really going to connect with the film and relate to it on many levels. It’s unabashed, unpretentious and speaks to just about everyone."

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi said, “What started off as a fun, casual conversation amongst friends culminated into this film. It was the best impromptu decision we made and I couldn’t be more excited. The subject excited me because it’s something that must be addressed through pop culture."

Double XL is also Zaheer Iqbal’s second film and expressing excitement about it, he said, “I’m extremely proud to be a part of this film and it’s high time we come to terms with the fact that beauty doesn’t correlate to one’s size or numbers on a scale."

Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. The film is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema production. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz. The film will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

