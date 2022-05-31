DP Season 2 to Return With Jung Hae-In, Goo Kyo Hwan in Lead Along With Some New Actors

Critically acclaimed South Korean series D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) will be returning with its second season and some new actors. In a recent announcement made by Netflix Korea, the upcoming season will feature the previous season’s ensemble cast including Jung Hae-in, Goo Kyo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun, and Son Suk Ku. The upcoming season is also said to feature some new faces.

DP was released on Netflix last year and narrated the story of a young private in the South Korean military who was tasked to bring back soldiers who deserted the service. The series directed by Han Jun-hee depicted the dark side of compulsory military service in South Korea and how it mentally affected men. Issues of how men in the military faced bullying, financial crisis, and confronted ideas of masculinity were highlighted through this series.

The cast will be coming together once again to narrate some more stories from the South Korean military. New cast members of the show include Ji Jin Hee and Kim Ji Hyun. According to Soompi, Jin Hee will play Goo Ja Woon, the chief legal officer of the army headquarters. The actor has previously worked in dramas like Move to Heaven, Designated Survivor: 60 Days, Misty, and more. Meanwhile, Ji Hyun was recently seen in Thirty-Nine, and also worked in dramas like Artificial City, and Backstreet Rookie. She will be playing Lieutenant Colonel Seo Eun, the operations officer of the Ministry of National Defence Prosecutor’s Office.

The Netflix series also won accolades for its gripping story and performances by the actors. DP won the award for best drama, and actors Jo Hyun Chul and Kyo Hwan won Best Supporting Actor and Best New Actor, respectively at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards held earlier this month.

Speaking about the upcoming season Hae-in said in a statement, “I’m so happy to be able to film DP Season 2 together, and I’m excited and looking forward to meeting great people again on set. Please look forward to seeing Private Ahn Jun Ho.”

