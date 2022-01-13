Dr Rajasekhar And Daughter Shivani To Act Together in Upcoming Telugu Film Sekhar

Veteran Tollywood actor Dr Rajasekhar’s eldest daughter Shivani Rajasekhar has been roped in by the makers to play a crucial role in his upcoming 91st movie Shekar. Shivani will be portraying onscreen daughter of Dr Rajasekhar in the upcoming Telugu film Shekar, helmed by Jeevitha Rajasekhar.

The news was announced, on January 10, by the makers via Twitter. Sharing a poster featuring the father daughter duo the producers announced, “@ActorRajasekhar will be seen sharing the screen with his daughter @Rshivani_1 for #Shekar. Excited to see this real life - reel life father-daughter combo."

Jointly produced by Beeram Sudhakara Reddy, Shivani Rajasekhar, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, and Boggaram Venkata Srinivas, the promising crime thriller has wrapped up the shooting and its first copy is ready.

Along with the father-daughter duo, Shekar also stars Aathmeeya Rajan, Muskaan Kubchandhani, Abhinav Gomatam, Bharani Shankar, Ravi Varma, and others in pivotal roles.

The film’s theatrical release was initially set for Sankranthi season but owing to an alarming increase in the Covid-19 cases due to Omicron the date was postponed. As the film has entered its post-production stage, the makers have decided to release the film on February 4, which is Rajasekhar’s 60th birthday.

Shivani made her Tollywood debut in 2021 with the movie Adbhutam which streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Mallik Ram and written by Prashanth Varma, the film sees Shivani in a girl-next-door role with Teja Sajja.

Sekhar’s dialogues have been penned by Lakshmi Bhupal. The core team includes Mallikarjun Naragani to handle the Cinematography and the film’s music has been composed by Anup Rubens.

For the unversed, Sekhar is the Telugu remake of the 2018 Malayalam blockbuster hit Joseph, which came in the theatres in 2018.

