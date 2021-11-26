Dr Rajashekar to Play Cop in his Next Titled Shekar, Here's The First Look

The makers of Shekar on Thursday dropped the first glimpse of the film starring actor Dr Rajashekar in the title role. As announced earlier, the makers released the 54-second-long teaser on the occasion of the actor’s 59th birthday. In his 91st project, Rajashekar is essaying a retired cop, who is seen sporting a salt-and-pepper beard. He has reportedly performed some risky stunts as seen in the teaser of the film based on a hit Malayalam crime and investigative thriller.

>Watch the first glimpse of Shekar here:

The teaser shows that an elderly couple is murdered in a bungalow in Araku, Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. The police officials seek help from Shekar, a retired police officer to investigate the case. Dr Rajashekar, as Sekar, is seen in an intense look that has received thumbs up from the audience. The background music of the teaser is also giving thrilling vibes.

Within 24 hours, the teaser has garnered 1.4 million views on Youtube. It seems that fans are looking forward to seeing the mystery thriller.

Actor Dr Rajashkar also shared the teaser and said to his fans that “Hope you all like it!"

In the film directed by Jeevitha Rajashekar, actors Athmiya Rajan and Muskaan Khubchandani are playing leading ladies. The film also features Abhinav Gomatam, Kannada Kishore, Sameer, Bharani, Ravi Varma, and Shravan Raghavendra in crucial roles.

The film is bankrolled by Beeram Sudhakara Reddy, Shivani, Shivathmika and Boggaram Venkata Srinivas under the banner of Pegasus Cinecorp in association with Taurus Cinecorp, Sudhakar Impex IPL, and Tripura Creations. Music for the film has been composed by composer Anup Rubens. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the Shekar.

