Dr Strange 2: Charlize Theron Introduces 'Clea’ As Her Character In The Film, Venessa Hudgens Calls Her 'Icon'

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer film Dr Strange in The Multiverse of Madness had kept MCU fans on their toes for a long time before the movie finally hit the theatres. While there is already a lot of buzz around the film, Hollywood star Charlize Theron added fuel to the fire by dropping her a charming poster of her character Clea in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Charlize dropped a closeup look of her on-screen avatar featuring a bold purple eye makeup. As we scroll further, the next snap features her in a still from the film, standing next to Benedict as Dr Strange.

Taking to the captions, Charlize introduced herself as the newest addition to the MCU, she wrote, “Meet Clea".

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing-platform, several celebs and scores of fans chimed into the comments section to hail her look. Venessa Hudgens reacted to the post by writing, “Icon," in the comments. While one user wrote, “Purple looks so good on you", another said, “Wow, your eyes are so beautiful". Other fans continue to shower purple heart emojis on the actor as they welcome her to the MCU.

Charlize is known for her roles in films like the Fast & Furious franchise, Atomic Blonde, and Mad Max: Fury Road. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Theron appeared in a mid-credits scene in Doctor Strange 2. Her character appeared as a mysterious all-purple character, which remained unnamed in the film. However, many fans recognised the popular Marvel Comics character from her purple costume. In the comics, Clea is Strange’s apprentice and eventual love interest. A sorcerer herself, Clea is powerful but not as strong as Strange. Her appearance in the MCU could signal Strange getting a new romantic interest.

Doctor Strange 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film, and it marks the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the cloaked superhero while Wanda Maximoff appears in a brand new avatar — the Scarlett Witch. Embracing her witchy alter-ego, Wanda has the Darkhold at the tip of her fingers and clearly, her motives are disapproved by Strange, Wong (Benedict Wong) and others. While they not only have Wanda to deal with, Strange also goes from tackling one ‘kid’ in Spider-Man: No Way Home — Tom Holland’s Peter Parker — to another America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on May 6 in India.

