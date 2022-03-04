Dr Strange Meets Shah Rukh Khan in the Multiverse of Madness; Watch Video

The trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teased a lot of mind blogging things. It follows the events of the first season of Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, where a spell went wrong by the sorcerer had summoned people from other universes. While Stephen Strange is left to fight with villains in the multiverse, a fan edit sees him traverse to our universe and collaborate with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

An Instagram page that goes by the name Adult Society, edited the trailer of Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness with SRK’s popular song Baadshah o Baadshah. They captioned the video as, “Baadshah o baadshah. Multiverse ka baadshah aur apna baadshah. Dono macha rahe hai."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Doctor Strange 2 had teased the cameo of x-Men’s Dr Charles Xaviers, played by Patrick Stweart. Although his face was not visible in the trailer, fans identified him by the back of his head and his voice. However, the actor recently confirmed his appearance in the film.

Speaking with YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, Patrick confirmed it was indeed him in the trailer and added that he couldn’t recognise his own voice in it. However, he was pleased that Marvel fans noticed and are already making several connections.

If the movie does bring the X-Men and Doctor Strange crossover, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the crucial movie that would open doors for more X-Men characters to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, the film will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as Dr Strange. It also stars Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams among others.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to have a theatrical release on May 6 this year and will be showing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

