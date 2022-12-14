Drake Gets Custom Necklace, Studded With 42 Rings From Engagements He Never Had

Canadian rapper Drake planned to propose to the special women in his life on 42 occasions. Engagement rings were bought for each one. But every time, he eventually refrained from going ahead with the proposals. Now, he has turned those engagement rings into a new custom necklace. Jewellery designer Alex Moss, who worked in collaboration with Drake on this piece, shared a reel on his Instagram, showing off the stunning necklace. Moss captioned the clip, “New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds.” The voiceover in the clip mentioned that the search for diamonds lasted for 14 months. Every diamond in the necklace was hand selected and was “inspected to only suit perfection.” They also mentioned that these diamonds were mounted in 18 carats of white gold.

Take a peek at the clip here:

The extravagant piece was an instant hit with social media users. Many remarked they were envious that Drake found 42 women he could picture himself spending his life with. Others were calculating how much this glorious necklace would cost. “42 women are punching air right now,” an Instagram user wrote.

Another comment read, “Well damn, how many women did he run through to have thought about 42 engagements?”

“Wow, this is one of the greatest jewellery designers of all time hands down, this is a real art for sure,” a third user commented.

While it remains unclear for whom these diamonds were bought, the rapper has been linked to several women over the years. This list includes the sensational singer Rihanna, actress Julia Fox, Rashida Jones, American TV personality Tyra Banks, and even singer SZA. Drake shares a son, Adonis Graham, with his ex-girlfriend and painter Sophie Brussaux. The couple met each other in January 2017, at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam, according to The Sun. This was around the time the rapper was rumoured to be dating Jennifer Lopez.

