Drake Shares Throwback Photo of Sidhu Moose Wala to Pay Tribute to the Late Singer, Take a Look

Rapper Drake took to his social media handle to offer condolences to Punjabi singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead yesterday, May 29. Drake took to his Instagram Story section to share a photo of Sidhu sitting with his mother and wrote, “RIP Moose." He also added a bird emoji. Draka also used to follow the Indian artist on Instagram.

Take a look at his post:

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday at a village in Punjab’s Mansa a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover. The singer was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The news of the singer’s shocking death has left his fans and industry colleagues in grief. From comedian Kapil Sharma to actress Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and singer Harshdeep Kaur, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to mourn the death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, before his show yesterday, told the paparazzi that his hands were shaking when he heard the news of Sidhu’s death. He also added that he would have gone home and slept crying if he didn’t have his show.

Among others, Bigg Boss fame and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, television actor Aly Goni, singer Vishal Dadlani, and Armaan Malik also wished strength to the late singer’s family.

Sidhu Moose Wala rose to fame with the 2017 song “So high". Moosewala sang several superhit songs including “Legend", “Devil", “Just listen", “Tibeyan da putt", “Jatt da muqabala", “Brown Boys" and “Hathyar" among many others. Moosewala’s last song was recently released which was titled “The Last Ride".

