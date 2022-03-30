'Dream Come True': Jeev Majha Guntala's Saorabh Choughule on Winning Colors Marathi Award

Actor Saorabh Choughule has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for his performance in the Marathi romantic drama Jeev Majha Guntala. The Marathi television actor was recently honoured for his performance at Colors Marathi Awards 2021-2022.

Elated, the actor shared a series of photos on his Instagram page and also penned a long note.

“Dream come true Really! A lot of people say stop living in dreams. Be practical. In the study, the job was compared to everything else. Doubt came to me but what am I doing, I failed a lot. There was a lot of rejection. Every night while sleeping, God and destiny were very upset. I woke up in the morning and realized that I had the same dream again at night. And living the same dream today. This is just the beginning of the dream. Love You, Mummy Pappa Miss you Ajoba Thank you Mom Dad for believing in me," the post read.

The actor further thanked the makers of the show for giving him the opportunity. In the note, Saorabh also thanked his co-actor Chavan Yogita and wrote, “You’re amazing co-actor मल्हार is incomplete without you."

The actor ended the note with, “I am blessed with so many great souls and I need you forever."

The actor has reached almost every household in Maharashtra with his performance in Jeev Majha Guntala. Many are not aware, but before entering the entertainment industry, Saorabh used to work in a multi-national IT company as an engineer. Saorabh started his acting career in the theatre. He developed his acting while working with various drama institutes in the Mumbai-Dombivali area.

