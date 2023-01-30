The making of Hera Pheri 3 has been making the headlines for quite some time now. From the film’s script to Akshay Kumar backing out and Kartik Aaryan’s entry - there’s been too much that’s been speculated. Meanwhile, there’s also been the possibility of Akshay’s entry back into the franchise. Now, an exciting update on who’s going to direct the comic film has come up. Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has helmed the 2019 blockbuster film Dream Girl, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nusshrat Bharrucha, has been approached to direct the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

As per the film-maker who said this during an interview with PinkVilla, he would also be involved in the script-writing process but only when he gets done with Dream Girl 2. He shared, “Yes it’s true. Though I’ll take the decision once I finish with Dream Girl 2. I’ll get officially involved in the scripting of the film as well, but after I am done with my ongoing commitment. Discussions keep happening but things will roll after we sign the contract and come on the same page."

While his upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday is 95% complete, Raaj explained his thought process behind pairing Ayushmann with Ananya for his film that has been shot in Agra and Mumbai. He emphasized that he was keen on roping in a fresh pair. “Additionally, Ananya has never played a role like this in the past, and it’s looking really new onscreen. We all got along really well on the set, and have shot for Dream Girl 2 in Agra and in Mumbai," he added.

As for Hera Pheri 3, there’s also been the possibility of Akshay’s entry back into the franchise. Now, an exciting update on Akshay’s return to the much loved film franchise has come up. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama last year, producer Firoz Nadiadwala had locked in two scripts of ‘Hera Pheri 3’, and Firoz is having meetings with Akshay and Kartik both at regular intervals. The report had added that Firoz and Akshay have opened the channel of communication again but it’s not as simple.

He’s done the paperwork with Kartik who’s keen on doing the project. He thinks he can do justice to the franchise. But the report also suggested that Firoz Nadiadwala has locked two scripts - one with Akshay and one without Akshay. The producer was having meetings with Akshay and Kartik both at regular intervals.

The script with Akshay’s character Raju will take off from where Phir Hera Pheri ended. Meanwhile, the other script is about a tale of two Rajus. Previously, Anees Bazmee was also approached to direct the film.

