'Dreamer and Achiever': Kiccha Sudeep Heaps Praises on Yash

Kiccha Sudeep is currently enjoying the massive success of his film Vikrant Rona. Sudeep’s action-adventure film has received rave reviews from both audience and critics alike. Vikrant Rona has continued the recent trend of Southern cinema reigning supreme at the domestic ticket windows.

Trade analysts opined that the success of recent Kannada films like Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikrant Rona, indicates the rise of Sandalwood. Many industry experts have stated that the roaring success of Yash’s magnum opus has helped other promising Kannada movies like Vikrant Rona.

Now a short clip of Kiccha’s recent interview is going viral on social media. In the interview, Kiccha praised Yash and called him a dreamer and an achiever.

Yash’s fans have appreciated Kiccha’s kind words for their hero on Twitter.

On the other hand, Kiccha’s fans think that Kannada cinema has got another bona fide superstar after Yash. Kiccha has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops and imposing screen presence.

It is worth noting that Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona has wreaked havoc at the box office. If reports are to be believed Vikrant Rona grossed Rs 29 crore on Day 4 of its release. The film minted a decent amount on Day 5 as well. Consequently, Vikrant Rona has raced past the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Vikrant Rona’s box office numbers are in stark contrast to Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera. The period drama has not performed well at the box office and received average reviews from critics.

Vikrant Rona has been directed by Anup Bhandari and has been made on a budget of Rs 95 crore. The mystery thriller has an engrossing premise and offers a superlative visual spectacle to the audience.

