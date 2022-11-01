Home » News » Movies » Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Creates Happy Memories on Daughter's Birthday In Saath Hum Rahein

Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Creates Happy Memories on Daughter's Birthday In Saath Hum Rahein

Ajay Devgn shared the song Saath Hum Rahein from Drishyam 2. It sees Ajay's Vijay Salgaonkar spending quality time with his family by the beach to celebrate his daughter's birthday,

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 16:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2 song Saath Hum Rahein.
Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam 2 song Saath Hum Rahein.

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 has been creating buzz for all the right reasons. Ahead of the release, Ajay Devgn dropped a new song from the film. . Titled Saath Hum Rahein, the mellow number has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the track is composed by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad).

The visuals of the song trace the happy moments of the Salgaonkar family as they go on a picnic together. After clearing their name from the murder allegation, the family appears to have moved on from the ordeal. Ajay Devgn’s character Vijay Salgaonkar can be seen cherishing moments with his family. From teaching his daughter how to drive to cooking meals and taking the family out, Ajay Devgn does it all in this track. The song perfectly captures the family bond.

“Mere liye meri family hi meri duniya hai! (My family is my world) Saath Hum Rahein out now," Ajay Devgn wrote in the caption

If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the family is unaware of the past trauma that’s about to sneak up on them once again. For those unaware, the first part of Drishyam traces the disappearance of a policewoman’s son, who is murdered by Vijay Salgoankar and his family. Vijay leaves no stone unturned to shield his family from getting convicted.

By the end of the film, Vijay Salgaonkar manages to keep his family safe but unbeknownst to them the wave of happiness isn’t long-lasting. The upcoming movie is all set to capture how the past trauma is on the verge to bite them back in a series of investigations that begin once the murder file is open again. With Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu reprising their roles, Akshaye Khanna is the new addition to the film’s cast. Drishyam 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on November 18.

first published: November 01, 2022, 16:20 IST
last updated: November 01, 2022, 16:26 IST

