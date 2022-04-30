Drishyam 2: Akshaye Khanna Joins Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Flick; Actress Welcomes 'Truly Talented' Star

Actor Akshaye Khanna has joined the cast of Drishyam 2, which is a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film. The Hindi version features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, and now with Khanna joining the team - stakes on the film are high. Tabu, in her latest Instagram post, shared the news of him joining the cast of the drama thriller. Sharing a picture of herself with Khanna, Tabu wrote, “Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for Drishyam 2 Akshaye Khanna Truly Talented."

In the photograph, Khanna is seen looking intensely into the camera while Tabu, whose face appears to be blurred, is smiling. As Tabu dropped the photo, filmmaker and producer Farah Khan commented on it, “Lovvvv himmmm." Fans expressed their excitement to witness Khanna on the big screen as he has been away from it for quite some time.

Advertisement

Ajay, Shriya Saran, and Tabu starrer Drishyam was loved by the audience as well as the critics, fans are hoping that with Khanna in the team, the trio is able to create a gripping experience for the moviegoers again. Mohanlal’s Drishyam which inspired the Hindi remake saw the release of its sequel last year and received generally favourable reviews. However, not much has been given out about its Hindi remake. Details about Khanna’s role have also been kept under the wraps.

The first part of the Hindi crime-thriller was directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. Along with the leads, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav were also a part of the film, they played the role of Devgn and Saran’s daughters. It was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam movie Drishyam, that featured Mohanlal in the lead.

Now Drishyam 2 is being helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Pathak. Ajay will most likely be reprising his role of Vijay Salgoankar, while Tabu, who started filming for the movie earlier this week, will return as Inspector General of Police, Meera Deshmukh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.