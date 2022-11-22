Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 76 Cr Mark In Just 4 Days

Released on November 18, Drishyam 2 is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. In just four days, the film has crossed the Rs 76 crore mark at the box office. On Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Drishyam 2 earned Rs 11.87 crore on Monday. The film previously earned Rs 15.38 crore, Rs 21.59 crore and Rs 27.17 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 76.01 crore.

“#Drishyam2 continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 4 [Mon]… Hits double digits… Crosses ₹ 75 cr… Racing towards ₹ 💯 cr… #D2 is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr. Total: ₹ 76.01 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh’s Tweet read.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in the lead, Drishyam 2 is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam movie of the same name. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is set seven years after Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) was given a clean chit in a case revolving around a missing young boy. The film revisits the events of Oct 2, 2014 — as seen in the first Drishyam film — but with a different perspective. This time around, Vijay is not only questioned by Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) but also by IG Tarun Ahlawat (played by Akshaye Khanna).

Meanwhile, earlier today, a report by E-Times claimed that Drishyam 3 will be made too. The entertainment portal reported that Drishyam 3 will be released in both, Malayalam and Hindi on the same day. Reportedly, the decision of releasing both versions on the same day has been taken to ensure that the suspense does not get leaked. “The idea of the third part was originally there as well, the stupendous collection has only strengthened it. Clearly, this franchise is hear to stay," a source claimed. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

