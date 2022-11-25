Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 7: Ajay Devgn Film Hits Century in Just 1 Week, Earns Rs 104 Cr

Director Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2, which was released on November 18, has been making waves at the box office. The film has joined the Rs 100-crore club after a “terrific weekend" and a “super strong" week. The crime mystery-drama, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, earned Rs 8.62 crore on Thursday, taking the total collections to Rs 104.66 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s collection of the past week and called it a “terrific weekend". He wrote, “Drishyam 2 is 100 NOT OUT… Packs a solid score in Week 1… terrific weekend, and super-strong weekdays… All eyes are on Weekend 2… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr, Mon 11.87 cr, Tue 10.48 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.62 cr. Total: ₹ 104.66 cr. India business."

Along with the tweet, Taran went on to share a poster of the film. In the picture, the lead characters are seen sitting at a restaurant and eating pav-bhaji (a good reference to the first instalment). See Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

The film started its box office journey with Rs 15.38 crore and earned Rs 21.59 crore on its second day. The film’s earnings increased to Rs 27.17 crore on Sunday. However, there was a drop in its collection during the week as it earned Rs 11.87 crore on Monday, Rs 10.48 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 9.55 crore on Wednesday.

The Ajay Devgn-starrer is a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit of the same name. The film is set seven years after Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) was cleared in a case involving a missing young boy. The film returns to the events of October 2, 2014, as seen in the first Drishyam film, but from a different angle. This time, Vijay is questioned not only by Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) but also by IG Tarun Ahlawat (played by Akshaye Khanna).

Meanwhile, E-Times reported that the third instalment is also in the making. According to the entertainment portal, Drishyam 3 will be released on the same day in both Malayalam and Hindi. According to reports, the decision to release both versions on the same day was made to maintain the suspense.

