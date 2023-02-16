After dating each other for a while, lovebirds Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa on February 9. The newlyweds shared their wedding video on social media, leaving the internet smitten. In the clip, Abhishek can be seen in a white sherwani, on the other hand, Shivaleeka opted for a traditional red. The couple seem in a fun mode as they share hugs and kisses and also pull each other’s leg. The wedding video is all things dreamy and adorable.

Their wedding video has also been shared by ‘The Epic Stories’ which filmed their wedding and expressed that shooting it wasn’t easy. They said, “Filming Shivaleeka and Abhishek’s wedding wasn’t easy. Abhishek himself is an OG in filmmaking. To capture the perspectives just like he would do was always challenging. What if he says, “You could have done better" or “I feel something is missing." We weren’t unprepared, either. We had multiple meetings, brainstorming sessions on how to cover the event—the whats, whens, and hows. The timings are very important, you know. A moment once lost is gone forever. You need to be at all the right places at the right time so that you never miss a delightful shot."

“Three days of extreme focus and hard work, including multiple sleepless nights during the shoot (not to mention the prep prior to this wedding), culminated in what you see in this wedding film. We would be a little dishonest to say we are not proud, but we silently know in our hearts that the journey has just begun," they said further.

Take a look:

The wedding was also attended by Ajay Devgn who sent wishes for the couple.

On September 24, last year, the Khuda Haafiz 2 actress posted a video on social media that had her making her relationship with producer-director Abhishek Pathak Insta official. The couple got engaged on July 24, which coincided with the actress’s birthday. Abhishek popped the question during their trip to Cappadocia, Turkey. Talking about the special day, in an earlier chat, Shivaleeka had told us, “I had auditioned for ‘Khuda Haafiz’, and I still remember I met Kumarji (Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek’s father) before I met Abhishek. We later realised that we had common friends. With time, things organically fell into place. It hasn’t been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it’s right. Abhishek was already shooting for ‘Drishyam 2’. We found ways to spend time together despite so many restrictions over the last two years. Our friends could see that we were good for each other. On my birthday, he planned this beautiful surprise for me, without telling any of our friends. The location, the hot-air balloon…it was out of a fairy tale."

Speaking about balancing work and personal life, she said, “So many actresses are married today, and their careers are flourishing. Work and relationships are a part of life and can sail together. Abhishek and I have also broached this subject. We’re both clear that our work life will not change because we’re planning to get married soon. I believe one must take the plunge when one feels it’s the right time. There’s no point in dragging a decision. Marriage will mean that we have a solid partner in each other."

