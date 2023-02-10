Filmmaker Abhishek Pathak, who recently delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 Drishyam 2, tied the knot with actress Shivaleeka Oberoi on February 9. The wedding celebration that unraveled on February 8 and 9 in Goa was indeed a star-studded event with celebrities from the tinsel town gracing it. The wedding ceremony was said to be traditional with a modern touch to it and the outfits for both, the bride and the groom, was designed by Manish Malhotra with a few special customisation.

On Friday, the Khuda Haafiz actress took to her Instagram handle to share dreamy pictures with Abhishek Pathak. While Shivaleeka looked absolutely gorgeous in bright red, the film-maker complimented her with his regal white sherwani embellished with exquisite embroidery. She wrote in the caption, “You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars. Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings."

Several celebrities and fans took to the comment section to bless the newly-weds. Simran Kaur Mundi wrote, “Congratulationssss(with red heart emojis)". Aahana Kumra commented, “Congratulations @shivaleekaoberoi and @abhishekpathak(with champagne and heart emojis)". Karan Wahi reacted with a red heart emoji. One of the fans commented, “Congratulations both of you!!"

The wedding was an intimate affair, attended by their close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry. Celebrities such as Ajay Devgn along with Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Director Luv Ranjan, Ishita Raj Sharma and many more attended the wedding.

The pre wedding festivities were held on 8th February and the pheras took place on 9th February, followed by an after-party.

