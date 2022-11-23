Drishyam 2's Shriya Saran Reacts to Being Trolled for Lip-lock in Public, Says 'Andrei Thinks It's Normal...' | Exclusive

Drishyam 2, which hit the screens last Friday, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 75-crore mark within four days of its release and it seems like there’s no stopping it. Based on the Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film of the same name, which released in 2021, it sees Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran reprising their roles with Akshaye Khanna as a new entrant.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Shriya says that she’s overjoyed with the numbers that Drishyam 2 is raking in. “My mum recently went to buy tickets but she couldn’t find any and so, we had to go watch the movie from the front seats," she says with a hearty laugh.

Advertisement

Drishyam (2015) was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. In its second instalment, the baton got passed on to director-producer Abhishek Pathak. Despite the difference in their directorial sensibilities, Shriya believes that Drishyam 2, much like its first part, has its heart in the right place and she’s happy to have been directed by two makers, who helped her push the envelope and discover a new side to herself.

She elaborates, “It has been over two decades for me in the film industry. I want to experiment more and work with directors who inspire and help me to find a part of me in a character. I went into Drishyam asking Nishi, ‘Ho jaayega na?’ I’m glad I had him to push me. When I read the script of Drishyam 2, I felt like some of the scenes were too intense. I kept wondering as to how I should do it but Abhishek assured me that I’ll be able to pull it off. I need people like that. I really long for people who I can fall in love with while working."

The 40-year-old also feels thankful about reuniting with her co-star Tabu. Complimenting her, Shriya says, “Cinema has given me the chance to work with some amazing actors like Tabu. The intensity with which she shows a mother’s pain in Drishyam 2 is incredible. She fights for her son so fiercely and it’s beautiful in its own way. You might wonder if it’s justified but the fact remains that her intentions are pure."

Advertisement

At the premiere of the film last week, Shriya was spotted on the red carpet with her husband – Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev – who she married in 2018. The couple was captured on camera sharing a kiss but the episode didn’t sit well with a lot of netizens. While some felt they ‘overreacted’, others wrote, ‘Why do they have to kiss in public every time?’

Advertisement

Reacting to the trolls, Shriya remarks, “It’s kind of funny! Andrei thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment and I think it’s beautiful. He doesn’t understand why we would be trolled for something so natural. But it is okay, it is fine (laughs)!"

But she’s quick to add that she isn’t someone to be easily rattled by trolls and negative comments on social media. “I don’t read bad comments or react to them. It’s their (trolls) job to write and my job is to avoid them. I only do what I’ve to do," states the actor, who was recently seen in Tadka.

Advertisement

Ask her about Andrei’s feedback on Drishyam 2 and the RRR and Gamanam (2021) actor says, “He really loved it but he told me that he needs to watch it again to understand it properly. The other day, we were talking about it at two o’clock in the morning, which was really interesting. The film is like that because there’s so much going and by the end of it, you’re trying to figure out what happened."

According to Shriya, the magic of Drishyam 2 lies in its gripping screenplay and that’s what, she believes, is leaving the audience impressed. “Abhishek has done a great job. The treatment is really amazing. It’s written really well, including my character Nandini. I truly enjoyed playing her (again). The dialogues helped me perform better. I really want more and more people to go watch it," she asserts.

Read all the Latest Movies News here