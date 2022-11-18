Drishyam 2 Star Ajay Devgn Remembers Director Nishikant Kamat On Film's Release Day; See Post

On the day of the Drishyam 2 theatrical release, Ajay Devgn paid a tribute to late director Nishikant Kamat, who helmed the first part of the film series. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter on Thursday, November 18, to share a throwback picture from 2015's Drishyam's promotions. In the picture, the duo are seen standing beside each other and smiling at the camera. The actor, in his emotional post, wrote, “Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2."

Take a look at the heartfelt post here:

Earlier, Ajay Devgn and Tabu got emotional during the post-trailer press conference as they remembered the late Drishyam director. Ajay Devgn said, “I want to just take this occasion to remember Nishi, who directed the first part”. He added, “Without him, this wasn't possible."

Tabu added, “I want to remember Nishi and how easy he made the whole experience of the first part”. “However, much I talk about Nishi, it won't be enough," Ajay mentioned when asked about Nishikant's legacy. The actor further added, “We all miss him. If he was here, we would have all been very happy. But the show must go on."

Nishikant died in August 2020, at the age of 50 od medical issues. He directed the first instalment of the film. Following that, Abhishek Pathak took over as the director for the film's second instalment.

Drishyam 2 has released in theatres on November 18. Ajay Devgn plays the role of a protective father in the film. Apart from the actor, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna, among others. Drishyam 2 has been receiving mixed to positive reviews, with the majority of critics praising the performances. It is a remake of Mohanlal's successful Malayalam film of the same name. The plot shows Vijay Salgaonkar derailing police from a murder investigation involving his daughter.

