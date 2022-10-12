Drishyam 2: Tabu Is Back With Her Intense and Stern Expression In First Look Poster

Drishyam 2 is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are waiting eagerly for the film, Tabu’s first look poster from the movie has now been released. In the poster, Tabu looks intense as she gazes straight into the camera with two cops standing aside. For the unversed, Tabu is playing the role of a cop in Drishyam who is working hard to solve the case of her missing son. Check out the poster here:

Advertisement

Soon after the poster was released, several fans reacted to it and expressed excitement for the movie. While one of the fans wrote ‘most awaited’, another social media user shared, ‘Excited for this masterpiece’.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in the lead, Drishyam was a superhit movie which was widely loved by the audience. The film was inspired by Mohanlal’s movie of the same name and revolved around Vijay’s family, whose daughter mistakenly murdered a policewoman’s son. As the case was being investigated, Vijay left no stone unturned to protect his family.

Drishyam 2 is being helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Pathak. In the movie, Ajay will most likely be reprising his role of Vijay Salgoankar, whereas Tabu, will return as Inspector General of Police, Meera Deshmukh.

Just a few days back, it was also reported Akshaye Khanna has also been roped in for Drishyam 2. Tabu took to social media to share a picture with Khanna and wrote, “Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for Drishyam 2 Akshaye Khanna Truly Talented."

Advertisement

Drishyam 2 is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. It will hit theatres on November 18 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here