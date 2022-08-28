Drishyam 3 Is Confirmed; Mohanlal Fans Rejoice, Say 'Classic Criminal Is Back'

Drishyam 3 is officially happening. The third film in the popular crime thriller movie franchise, headlined by Mohanlal, was officially announced by producer Antony Perumbavoor at Mazhavil Entertainment Awards on Saturday.

As soon as he made the announcement, his video from the awards ceremony went crazily viral on social media, with fans trending the hashtag ‘Drishyam 3’. Sharing a video of the same, a user wrote, “It’s official now." Another one tweeted, “The classic criminal is back… Drishyam 3 is officially happening."

Advertisement

In 2013, Jeethu Joseph directed the Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam, which earned critical as well as commercial acclaim. The film became successful, so much so that it was remade in four other languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film follows Georgekutty defending himself and his family after his wife accidentally kills the son of the Inspector-General of Police to save their reputation and honour.

Jeethu Joseph came up with the sequel titled Drishyam 2: The Resumption in 2021, which was released directly on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and once again met with huge critical acclaim.

Advertisement

TOP ON SHOWSHA

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn commenced shooting for the sequel of the Hindi version of ‘Drishyam’ earlier this year. Directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, ‘Drishyam (Hindi)’ narrates the story of a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter. Devgn is all set to reprise his role of Vijay Salgoankar in the sequel, which will also feature the star cast of the first film — Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta.

Abhishek Pathak will direct the next chapter in this franchise, which begins seven years after the events and tests Vijay’s resolve to protect his family for whom he would cross any limits.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here